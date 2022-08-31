From Serena Williams to Mariah Carey, Meghan Markle is bringing out some heavy hitters for her new podcast Archetypes.

During her interview with Mariah, the pair discussed the concept of being a “diva,” which led to the singer telling the Duchess she’s had some diva moments.

“You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” Mariah said per Page Six. “Don’t act like [you don’t].”

However, the Suits actress seemed flustered by the lighthearted comment.

“What kind of diva moments did I give you?”

Mariah then clarified that she was referring to Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality. She also said she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and was just “playing” with the former actress.

After the interview, Markle expressed some relief. “She must have felt my nervous laughter, and … she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear that when she said diva, she was talking about the way I dress, the posture, the clothing.”

The Duchess continued to explain the moment which she admits she made uncomfortable by “squirming in [her] chair in [a] quiet revolt” against the accusation.

“She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig,” Markle told listeners and herself.

“That moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as inspirational.”

(Source: iHeartRadio)