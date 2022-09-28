‘You’ is, without a doubt, one of the biggest psychosocial thrillers of recent years.

Netflix is responsible for introducing us to Joe Goldberg, a charming and seemingly harmless bookstore manager WHO’S REALLY A PSYCHOPATHIC KILLER. If you’ve seen the show, you know, if you haven’t, catch up boo-thang!

In our first glimpse of Season 4 we’re introduced to a new and refined “Professor” Joe Goldberg who has relocated to London (nice town, innit) to escape his past. He also kind of looks like Eminem while wearing his hat now which is a little bit of fun.

The new season will hit our screens Feb 10 2023, check out the trailer below.