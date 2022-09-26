It’s official, badgalriri is headlining the LVII Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna made the exciting announcement through Instagram with a post of just her hand holding an NFL ball.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

It’s rumoured that the halftime slot was offered to Taylor Swift earlier in the year, but the artist declined.

So what does this mean? Is there going to be new music from RiRi? Is this why she’s popping up post-child?

Rihanna is the only announced artist so far, so watch this space for further supporting artists to be announced.

