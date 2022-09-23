Beloved Play School presenter John Hamblin died on Wednesday, aged 87.

Affectionately known as ‘Naughty John’ for his irreverence and cheeky sense of humour, he appeared in more than 350 episodes of the educational show over almost 30 years.

He retired from Play School in 1999, returning briefly in 2016 for a special guest appearance as part of the show’s 50th Anniversary special.

Hamblin was also an actor of the Aussie stage and screen who appeared in theatre productions, soap operas and made-for-TV films, including The Young Doctors, The Restless Years, Sons and Daughters, All Saints and Love My Way.

John is survived by his children Emma and Myles.