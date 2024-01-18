Dylan Alcott stunned host Tony Jones with his quick wit in an interview at the Australian Open on Wednesday, and you need to watch the moment.

The TV presenter invited Alcott onto the panel for a chat, introducing him by stating his many accolades.

‘We welcome to the panel now, all-round good guy, Olympian, tennis champion, star of stage, screen…’ announced Jones, before questioning, ‘Dylan, is there anything you can’t do?’

“Ah, walk”, Alcott immediately quipped back with a point and a laugh.

The remark was met with applause and laughter from the crew behind the camera before Tony responded through laughter, “I knew there was something, I couldn’t quite put my finger on it”.

Dylan shared the moment with his 247K Instagram followers, and some comments have cracked us up.

Alcott will soon be expanding his career by appearing in the upcoming Sydney Production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show as the Narrator.

Dylan, you’ve outdone yourself.