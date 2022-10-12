A documentary on John Candy’s life is in the works, Ryan Reynolds has confirmed.

Reynolds announced that Colin Hanks was teaming up with his production company and warned to ‘expect tears’.

With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 10, 2022

The family of Candy, who died in 1994, is giving Reynolds access to the beloved comedian’s archive and home video footage, People reported.

Further confirming the news was Candy’s own children, who tweeted about the upcoming doco.

“Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands,” his daughter, Jennifer Candy, said.

Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family 😁 . This project is in great hands ❤️ @ChrisCandy4u @VancityReynolds @ColinHanks @MaximumEffort https://t.co/jW5XZyrlxJ — Jennifer Candy (@TheRealJenCandy) October 10, 2022

This is all true ❤️ https://t.co/kP8RFbuFgO — Chris Candy (@ChrisCandy4u) October 10, 2022

Candy’s film career took off in the ‘80s, breaking out with the 1984 film Splash, where he starred alongside Colin Hanks dad, Tom.

He’s best-known for starring in Stripes, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Cool Runnings and Uncle Buck.

Candy ultimately died of a heart attack in his sleep while filming Wagons East.