Madonna may have just come out in the most 2022 way possible… in a TikTok.
The video shows her throwing some panties at a trash can with the caption “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She falls short of hitting the bin … and the camera cuts back to Madonna, who shrugs and walks away.
Over the years Madonna has locked lips with a few notable celebs including Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
She’s also been romantically involved with men too, including Dennis Rodman, Tupac, Michael Jackson, Vanilla Ice and others.