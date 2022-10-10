Madonna may have just come out in the most 2022 way possible… in a TikTok.

@madonna♬ original sound – nudy georges

The video shows her throwing some panties at a trash can with the caption “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She falls short of hitting the bin … and the camera cuts back to Madonna, who shrugs and walks away.

Over the years Madonna has locked lips with a few notable celebs including Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Singers Britney Spears(L), Madonna, and Christina Aguilera perform onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

She’s also been romantically involved with men too, including Dennis Rodman, Tupac, Michael Jackson, Vanilla Ice and others.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
gay madonna