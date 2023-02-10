Bryan Cranston is known for playing iconic roles in his genre-spanning acting career — including Breaking Bad, Malcolm in the Middle, Better Call Saul and many more — and he’s got a new biopic subject in mind: Willie Nelson.

Cranston recently spoke with NME, speaking about recent roles, the potential for a Malcolm in the Middle reboot and more.

When asked whether there was “a musician or rock star” he would play, Cranston said: “Willie Nelson comes to mind. The hair and the beard. I think there’s some physical resemblance. He’s very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that,” he said with a laugh, adding that he “wouldn’t have to wear a lot of makeup.”

Cranston continued: “Willie’s had a fascinating career – as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture].”

“That’s kind of interesting to me, even though I don’t vibe with that stuff. I don’t like smoking, it just doesn’t do it for me.”

Nelson played music in many genres while growing up in Texas, and sold songs to legendary artists (including “Crazy,” by Patsy Cline) before launching his own decades-long career as an artist in the 1970s.

The Country Music Hall of Famer — who was recently nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction — is getting ready for a star-studded 90th birthday celebration in April, hosted at the Hollywood Bowl in California. The event will include performances by Nelson, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks and many others.