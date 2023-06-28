British actor Julian Sands was confirmed dead Tuesday after being reported missing near Mt. Baldy in Southern California in January. He was 65.

Sands appeared in numerous TV series, including playing Superman’s biological father Jor-El in Smallville and terrorist Vladimir Bierko in 24.

He was best known for his breakout role as George Emerson in the 1985 A Room With A View, co-starring as the romanic lead alongside Helena Bonham Carter.

Sands had gone hiking in the icy area about 45 miles east of Los Angeles. He was an experienced mountaineer, but conditions in the mountains had been treacherous, with the threat of avalanches.

His brother, Nick Sands, told media after his disappearance, “He took risks. He has always been like this: wild, extreme, adventurous; never constrained by rules or boundaries. He’s happiest close to a mountain top on a cold morning.”

He is survived by his wife, Evgenia Civkowitz, and three children.

