Brace yourselves, the toy that caused chaos in the 90s dividing kids and parents alike is making a grand return!

Yep, Furby is back. Hasbro made the big announcement, revealing a brand spanking new version of the gibberish-talking animatronic pet to celebrate its milestone anniversary.

“For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby’s power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave,” Kristin McKay, vice president and general manager with Hasbro, said in a statement.

The wait is over and your signal has been heard: Furby is Back! The more they play, the more fun they can unlock! As Furby would say, “Dah-no-lah” (party time!). Now available at Amazon + will be available at all major retailers 7/15. pic.twitter.com/g0cq8xFrHq — Hasbro (@Hasbro) June 22, 2023



Can you believe it? Will history repeat itself with another Furby frenzy, 25 years later?

