Al Pacino is getting ready to be a father again at the age of 83.

TMZ has reported that his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, is already 8 months pregnant.

Pacino is father to daughter Julie Marie, 33, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his ex Beverly D’Angelo, who he dated from 1997 to 2003, according to People.

In 2014, Pacino spoke about fatherhood in a profile for The New Yorker, “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

The news comes shortly after another Hollywood legend, Robert De Niro made headlines for welcoming his seventh child at the age of 79. Pacino and De Niro have worked together in several movies including Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, Heat (1995), and most recently the Oscar-nominated The Irishman.