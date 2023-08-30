When you look at today’s technology is easy to forget how far we’ve come in such a small amount of time.

Take the simple road navigation system.

It wasn’t that long ago we were using Sat Navs as a separate device that were then later incorporated into the car’s dash audio system, which now use GPS via Bluetooth on our phones. Of course before that it was the classic UBD in the glove box or under the seat.

A BBC video from 1971 has resurfaced where the presenter is showing us a new ‘In-Car Navigation’ system and as he shows us how it works, suing a cassette tape and a specialised computer chip.

Check it out…

It’s all fun and games you know, until you miss a turn.