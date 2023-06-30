A TikTok video taken in North Queensland has people all over the world talking.
It starts off with a woman filming her recent catch – two small sharks – when an unexpected guest shows up… a huge 4-metre crocodile.
The croc can be seen gliding towards the sharks on the shore before snapping them up, turning the woman’s catch into its own tasty snack.
This video has since been watched by millions.
@dannys_world_official Erm…🐊🐊 #shark #crocodile #australia #sea #water #foryou #fyp #ohno #viralvideo #viral #dannys_world_official #unbelievable #amazing #scary #tiktok #deep #sand #lady ♬ original sound – 🎶Dannys_World_Official🎶
