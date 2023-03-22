While some D-grade romance literature may contain the phrase “come see my giant bedroom snake” this is ABSOLUTELY NOT what they mean.

A woman living in South East Queensland wandered into her bedroom to find a 183cm-long deadly eastern brown snake having a lil rest under the doona in her bed.

Speaking to 7NEWS.com.au Zachary from ‘Zachery’s Snake And Reptile Relocation’ said “The owner of the property went in to change the sheets and that’s when she found it”. THAT’S IT! I’M NEVER DOING HOUSEWORK AGAIN!

