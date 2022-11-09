Not sure what this says about my newsfeed, but I for one am thankful this was served up.

On first look, this ‘Pet Butler’ vest looks hilarious but oddly… legit.

I mean, tell me more about how I can finally get my pet to earn its keep around the house, right?

….until you realise all this company does is sell prank packaging.

Genius. Why wait for April 1 when December 25 is just around the corner?

“Simply put your real present inside the joke box and try to keep a straight face as you watch your friends and loved ones attempt to remain gracious while thanking you for the Prank Pack,” the description reads.

“Then watch them explode with laughter when they discover their actual stuff inside and realise they have been pranked.”

Amazing.

The reviews are absolute gold:

“Bought this as a gag for my work’s white elephant gift exchange…The person who got it totally believed it was a real product and didn’t bother to open it to find the gift card inside. Even more disturbingly, another co-worker stole this from him and was quite disappointed to discover that this wasn’t a real product.”

“Feelings will be hurt. I got a few of these for Christmas to wrap my son’s stuff in, he almost cried…. he’s 18, I failed as a parent.”

“Hysterical and the highlight of the gift. Reminder the empty box is what you are purchasing. It is a prank box and you place your real gift inside. Reading some of the reviews, clearly some people are missing the point of these boxes.”

They’re over at Amazon.