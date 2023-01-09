A Wednesday Addams tattoo has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Fans of Netflix’s latest hit series took the opportunity to hilariously drag the tattoo, pointing out that it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson than Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

“This looks like Samuel L Jackson cosplaying as Wednesday,” one fan tweeted, followed by a series of crying emojis.

“Some dude got Wednesday tatted on him. Looks more like Samuel L. Jackson daughter,” wrote another.

“When you get a pre-production tattoo of Wednesday Addams, after hearing Samuel L. Jackson is being considered for the lead,” was another.

This looks like Samuel L Jackson cosplaying as Wednesday 😭😭😭 https://t.co/C7Y7Ny3aZ2 — Namor, the Nightclub-Mariner (@Hozay__) January 3, 2023

maybe they wanted samuel l jackson as wednesday you don’t know their life https://t.co/uK2qIIThyx — wong kahei fans delaware (@mascoona) January 6, 2023

When you get a pre-production tattoo of Wednesday Addams, after hearing Samuel L. Jackson is being considered for the lead. pic.twitter.com/0FEZRjXMPe — JACK_ACK (@JACKACK7) January 4, 2023

This dude tried to get a Wednesday Adams tattoo and ended up with Samuel L Jackson in a wig pic.twitter.com/8MQiSHmvxj — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 5, 2023

Wednesday blew expectations out of the water during its first week on the streaming service, breaking and impressive record set by Stranger Things. The Addams Family spinoff broke Netflix’s weekly viewership record for English-speaking shows upon its November 23 debut, racking up 341.23 million hours. The record was previously set earlier last year by Stranger Things 4, which received 335.01 million hours viewed during its premiere week (May 30 to June 5).

This week, Netflix confirmed a second season was on its way.