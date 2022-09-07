If you ever needed any actual proof that wearing sunscreen did anything, it’s this.

New York dermatologist Dr Avi Bitterman posted this photo on Twitter a few days ago, showing a 92-year-old woman who had applied sunscreen to her face – but not her neck – for more than 40 years.

Cheek and neck of a 92-year-old female, who used UV-protective moisturizers on her face but not on the neck for 40+ years.https://t.co/Q8wWxY2tDE pic.twitter.com/FBSswmYxt1 — Avi Bitterman, MD (@AviBittMD) September 2, 2022

The difference in her skin is jaw-dropping – and a great reminder to wear sunscreen.

In Australia, the majority of skin cancers are caused by exposure to the sun. Every year, skin cancers account for around 80% of all newly diagnosed cancers.

The incidence of skin cancer in Australia is one of the highest in the world, two to three times the rates in Canada, the US and the UK.