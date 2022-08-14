Have you ever seen those dining experiences that look like they’re straight from a fairytale?

The Mayflower St Leonards and Sixth Sense Agency are bringing Sydneysiders an exclusive 3D Journey through time, an immersive, multi-sensorial and narrative-driven encounter where diners will experience a three-course dinner served with a side of an audio-visual trip, paired with cocktails or wines.

Diners will be delighted and inspired as light projections on the table and all around hide and reveal elements to surprise, entice and play with one’s reality. Watch on as what you see appears and disappears, flows from one plane onto the next and envelops you and your friends in colour and light.

Dishes at the Mayflower will start with ocean trout, green mango and tapioca followed by blue eye cod with koji rice beurre blanc, greens and mulberries. Finally finishing off the evening with a pineapple sorbet with burnt mandarin and pistachio. These sumptuous meals will be accompanied by cocktails on arrival and a curated list of wines.

Where: The Mayflower St Leonards (490 Pacific Hwy, St Leonards NSW 2065)

When: Thursday 25th August

Times: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm OR 8:00pm – 9:30 pm

Ticket Price: $288 per person.

Click HERE to book your seats!