After a two year break due to the pandemic, the Sydney Children’s Hospital invite only SunSCHine Ball is back.

Our WSFM news presenter, Ortenzia Borre, is on the committee members putting on the event.

The presenter says, “We have close to $250,000 worth of prizes donated for the night – from a brand-new car to exclusive artworks and overseas holidays.

“The charity was established in 2010 and I’ve been honoured to be part of such an important cause for the past four years”.

The exclusive event which aims to raise close to $2 million on the night, will have the who’s who of Sydney’s elite attending the sold out soirée.

The committee past and present boasts Australia’s most powerful and influential women including Annie Cannon-Brookes, Nicky Joye and Sarah Hogan.

This year, the foundation is raising funds for the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network’s Neurology Service.

International leaders in paediatric neurological research and care, the Neurology Service supports infants, children and adolescents from all over NSW and even interstate.

Each year, these dedicated departments support children suffering from strokes, epilepsy, neuromuscular conditions, brain tumours, infections, and rare neurological conditions.

To learn more and to donate, click here.