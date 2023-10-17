Baby Boomers are shying away from traditional grandparent names like ‘grandma’ and ‘grandpa’, instead opting for something a bit trendier, cooler, and with a bit more individuality.

A recent survey by Preply found that some names are used more often than others… thing is, it only covered the US.

So, the most common alternative names for grandmas in the US are:

Gigi

Nana

Mimi

Gran

Bibi

Momo

For grandfathers in the US, the most common names are:

Poppy

Pops

Papi

G-Pa

Grandude

While some of these would also be popular in Australia… we reckon there would be heaps of others which could be uniquely ours.

What’s your groovy grandparent name?