Is a snake jumping off a roof not the most terrifying yet most Australian thing you’ve ever seen?

Whether you have a fear of snakes or not, this video will shake you to your core.

If you ever thought that you were safe from snakes that live in high places, think again. This particular snake was filmed ‘leaping’ from a house roof which has led to comments from Moreton Bay Regional Council member Mark Booth saying, “Well I could have easily gone the rest of my life not knowing they can do that…”

Now, if you are left questioning how the snake even got up there, snake catcher Liza Van Gelder from Lockyer Valley in Queensland has your answer, “Snakes actually do climb. I’ve come across a few eastern browns – highly venomous snakes – climb,” said Ms Van Gelder told Daily Mail Australia.

She also has some potential answers as to why the snake was caught ‘jumping’ from the roof top, “the snake may have been trying to seek shade, or to get away to hide. They don’t like to be seen, much. Birds sometimes try to attack them, so it could have been trying to escape from a bird,” Ms Van Gelder said.