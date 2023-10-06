If you’re one of those people who always seem to get covered in itchy bites after drinking on a hot summer’s day, there’s a scientific explanation behind it.

According to TikToker and dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky, there’s several factors that determine whether you’re more likely to attract mosquitoes.

First up is sweat. Mosquitoes are drawn to sweat, especially from people who have a higher body temperature. So if you exercise a lot or are prone to sweating, you’re a prime target.

Sorry beer lovers, but drinking a coldie can also make you more attractive to mosquitoes. Just one beer is all it takes to increase your appeal.

But it’s not just sweat and beer that mosquitoes are after. They’re also drawn to the bacteria on our skin. That’s why they tend to bite us more on our ankles, where bacterial colonies are more robust.

In addition, mosquitoes have their own preference when it comes to blood types. People with type O blood may find themselves as more enticing targets.

Lastly, the colour of your clothing can also make a difference. Darker colours like black and green are easier for mosquitoes to spot, so opt for lighter shades if you want to avoid being bitten.

So remember to stay cool, skip the beer, keep clean, wear white and maybe reconsider your blood type.