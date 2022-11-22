The house where The Goonies planned their treasure hunt for One-Eyed Willy’s gold is up for sale.

In the 1985 movie, the two-storey, classic Victorian-style home in Astoria, Oregon served as the family home of brothers Mikey and Brand Walsh, played by Sean Astin and Josh Brolin.

The brothers, along with their neighbourhood friends who called themselves The Goonies, all face losing their homes to developers. To save their homes, The Goonies head off on an adventure to fine the long-lost gold of a 17th century pirate.

Built in 1896, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home “comes fully loaded with history, nostalgia and iconic level of fame,” the listing reads.

At an $US1.65 million ($AU2.5 million) asking price, a loan from One-Eyed Willy could come in handy.