In what the actual hell news, a “house” in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville – which hasn’t been renovated since the 60s, and looks like it hasn’t been lived in since then either – has sold for $1.3mil.

It was listed at $800,000 which is already far too much for this definitely-bio-hazard-containing building but a bidding war pushed it up to “what the hell” numbers. Pretty insane considering the house will obviously have to be knocked down. Apparently the buyer was a developer so my money would be on an apartment block replacing it quite soon.

But seriously take a look at the photos. Note the mould, the broken windows, the holes in every surface, and the bathroom modelled after a torture dungeon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soooo… yeah. Good luck to any of us trying to buy a house in our lifetime I guess.