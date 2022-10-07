The mid-century modern home where Elvis and Priscilla Presley honeymooned has just been listed for $5.6 million, or just over $8.5m in Aussie dollars.

In 1962, Look magazine called the Palm Springs home the ‘House of Tomorrow’, which the couple leased for 12 months shortly after their wedding in 1967 – they paid a total of $21,000 in rent.

The William Krisel-designed home was considered ahead of its time when it was built in 1960. Its futuristic amenities included an indoor kitchen BBQ, vacuum ports and wall-mounted radios.

