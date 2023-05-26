If you can handle it being the second most-photographed home in the US after the White House, the Brady Bunch house could be for you.

The iconic property has just hit the market in California for $US5,500,000… which roughly converts to a bowel-shaking $AU8,460,000.

While it was only the house’s front exterior we saw on the small screen, the interior was rebuilt and remodelled to accurately replicate and pay homage to the beloved show.

And we mean accurate – Zillow reports the 5,000+ square foot home, located at 11222 Dilling St, North Hollywood, features the infamous staircase, to the bright orange formica kitchen counters, to the blue bunk beds and pink twin beds, and of course the groovy attic.