A once-popular Australian theme park is now up for sale.

Fantasy Glades, located in Port Macquarie, is looking for new owners to bring it back to life and attract tourists to the beautiful beachside region.

The park features a medieval-style castle and charming small houses, creating a magical atmosphere reminiscent of Disney fairytales and the stories of the Brothers Grimm.

Although the price hasn’t been revealed, there is already a lot of interest from potential buyers who are eager to see this hidden gem thrive again.

Originally opened in 1968, Fantasy Glades was operated by George and Rosemary Whitaker for 35 years before closing its doors in 2002.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout its operation, the park attracted generations of Australians who eagerly visited to capture memories with the dragon statue, known for its flashing eyes, water spouts, and smoke effects. Guests could also explore Snow White’s delightful house and admire Cinderella’s magnificent castle.

Nostalgic Aussies have taken to sharing their childhood photos, showcasing their adventures climbing the three-meter-tall boot from the famous nursery rhyme “There was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe,” among other beloved attractions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exciting plans are now underway to enhance the theme park following its restoration, as mentioned in the listing.

Check out the full listing here.