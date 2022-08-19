Queenslander Hailey Gillard has taken to TikTok after receiving a $1000 fine for incorrectly wearing a seatbelt as a passenger.

While her belt was clipped in, the belt was passing under her arm instead of over her shoulder as the Queensland law states.

Hailey said she had worn her seatbelt that way as she felt carsick.

@haileygillard1 Replying to @KJ totally understand the reason of the fine but god $1000 is a lot hahaha. Don’t do what I did 😂😭 #fyp ♬ original sound – HaileyGillard

While she was shocked to receive a fine as a passenger, she took to TikTok to urge her audience to be “really careful” when on the roads.

“Even if you’re wearing a seatbelt, wear it properly. Don’t do what I did”.

