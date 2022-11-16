Violet Crumble, an Aussie classic. Another perfect Christmas gift idea, all thanks to Peter Alexander.

It’s the way you wear the Violet Crumble sleepwear that matters – for the very first time pyjama king Peter Alexander has brought his iconic and creative flair to the confectionery brand so you can look like an earth-shattering treat while you sleep.

Now in store and online at Peter Alexander, the Violet Crumble range is part of their Dream Christmas collection and features an oversized tee, pyjama shorts and boxer shorts – with each of the shorts packaged in a delicious Violet Crumble gift box.

Check out the new collection on the Peter Alexander website.