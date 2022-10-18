At just 23 years old, Nedd Brockmann recently completed his enormous run from Cottesloe Beach in Perth to Bondi Beach in Sydney.

With an average of 80km per day, 10 hours a day, Nedd trekked 3,952km over 47 days all in the name of charity. To put it into another perspective, Nedd ran the equivalent to over 270 City2Surf races!

Over $1.8 million dollars has been raised for Mobilise, a charity created to help people experiencing homelessness.

Nedd initially hoped to beat the world record of completing the journey across the country within 43 days (by Achim Heukemes), however on day 14 he sustained an ankle injury that set him back as he needed to ensure he recovered in order to finish the journey. “We strapped it like buggery and I banged out the 100 km pretty late into the night,” he wrote on Instagram. Scans later revealed a severe overuse injury that had a recommended 6 week recovery period, Nedd pushed on to complete his pledge and complete his trek.

Back in 2020 Nedd also raised over $100,000 for Australian Red Cross by running 50 marathons across 50 consecutive days.

It’s safe to say Nedd puts in the hard yards to help others. He does his best, puts in his all and makes it work no matter what.

Let’s get this Aussie hero the recognition and reward he deserves.