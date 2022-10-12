The collaboration we didn’t know we needed until now!

Two of Australia’s most iconic brands, Milo and Speedo, have joined forces for summer’s hottest collaboration, the Milo x Speedo limited-edition swimwear range, sure to stir up some summer vibes and nostalgic fun.

I mean there’s nothing more Aussie than having a glass of Milo (cold of course) after swimming all day in your Speedo. Whether it be in the pool or at the beach. That’s what summer’s all about!

There’s something for everyone with four iconic Speedo swimwear styles, plus a towel and swimming cap, get your summer swag on!

The range will also be available to purchase in store and online from Speedo from the 10th October 2022 while stocks last. Get in quick and stir up some swimming fun.