A woman in Arizona, USA was fined earlier this week for using the HOV lane (transit lane for multiple passengers) solo.

She tried to skirt the rule by having a friend in the passenger seat. The friend in question, an inflatable doll of Dr Suess’s ‘The Grinch’.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said “While we appreciate the festive flair, this is illegal & the driver received a citation for the HOV violation.”

A+ for effort!