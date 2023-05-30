Take a deep breath because this article may hurt your feelings (and bank account).

The Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV is worth around $891,000 before on-road costs according to CarExpert. It also has 750bhp and goes from 0 to 100km/h in about 2.5 seconds. Put simply: it’s a VERY expensive car that goes broom-broom REALLY quickly. That’s why people around the country were gobsmacked when a photo started circulating online of one WITH A L-PLATE ON!

Posting to ‘Melbourne Car Spotters’ user @benjamin_kemp03 snapped the ridiculously expensive car being driven by a 16yr old learner who, apparently, was driving it home from school pick-up.