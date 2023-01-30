Frank Green has swept the nation and also swept money from your bank account, so luckily, there is an alternative.

Kmart has made yet another knock-off dupe of a popular product but this one seems to be almost as good quality as the original.

People are raving over these $15 insulated ceramic water bottles that are available in Kmart stores but get in quick because they are selling fast. So pick one up today to keep your water ice cold all day.