So, we’re not even done with the Christmas holidays yet, but this is the perfect time to start thinking about the 2023 Easter break.

When it comes to maximising your annual leave, Easter time is considered the big kahuna.

For just 8 strategically placed annual leave days, you can score a huge 19 days off in a row.

The bolded dates are the ones you need to book off:

Saturday April 1

Sunday April 2

Monday April 3

Tuesday April 4

Wednesday April 5

Thursday April 6

Friday April 7 (Good Friday)

Saturday April 8

Sunday April 9

Monday April 10 (Easter Monday)

Saturday April 22

Sunday April 22

Monday April 24

Tuesday April 25 (Anzac Day)

Wednesday April 26

Thursday April 27

Friday April 28

Saturday April 29

Sunday April 30

Seriously, do this before your colleagues get wind of it.