It’s a good time to be working for WA billionaire, Gina Rinehart.

To celebrate her 69th birthday tomorrow, February 9, the mining magnate is handing out bonuses to the tune of $100K as part of a $4.1 million raffle.

Forty-one of her 4000-odd employees at Hancock Prospecting will win a share, making the odds for each staffer about one per cent.