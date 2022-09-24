Forget charcuterie, the latest food trend taking over is the butter board… and it seems way fancier than just arranging some tubs of Meadow Lea, Lurpak and Nuttelex on a chopping board.

The concept went fricken off soon after TikTok creator Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks) posted a clip of a basic butter board which has now attracted more than 8 million views in just a week.

She splays swirls of softened butter on a board, topping it with salt, lemon zest, red onion, herbs and edible flowers, serving it with fresh-cut warm bread.

Foodies have since wasted no time is creating their own butter boards, including a chef who has already started to notice people asking for them…

And this New Yorker put her own twist on it, appropriately switching out the butter for cream cheese and serving it with toasted bagel bites…

And this Aussie creator who has created a series ‘no butter’ butter boards…

Honestly, you could just create a butter board with Nutella and no one could stop you.