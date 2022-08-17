Plant based alternatives continue to prove their versatility, but Whittaker’s chocolate is something I hold very dear to my heart. With the taste being so close to dairy chocolate, it’s actually unbelievable how unnoticeable the difference is!

New Zealand chocolate maker, Whittaker’s, has released their new plant-based Oat Milk Chocolate – a creamy chocolate with no added dairy. Made with NZ oats and premium Rainforest Alliance Certified Ghanaian cocoa. The end result is a wonderfully moreish chocolate with no added dairy. Whittaker’s has sourced New Zealand’s finest oats from their friends at Harraways in Dunedin .

It will be available from Coles in the confectionary aisle!