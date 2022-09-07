We all know Harajuku Gyoza are the GODS of gyoza but they’re also not afraid to swing us a delectable dessert.

From Raindrop Cakes, Nutella and Salted Caramel Gyoza to lemon meringue and marshmallow dumplings, the guys and gals behind the menu know a tasty treat when they see one.

That’s why we’re stoked they’re bringing a new experimental delicacy to our shores (and tummies). Let me introduce you to Japanese air cheesecake!

The viral recipe was originally found on the back of a cream cheese packet in Japan and has since won fans around the globe.

You can try it for yourself at all Harajuku Gyoza’s around the country for $6.

Find your closest HERE. Yum!

