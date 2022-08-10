Darrell Lea has partnered up with Nomad Brewing Co to make Father’s Day better once more with its sell-out limited-edition liquorice beer.

The Darrell Lea Batch 37 Dark Chocolate Liquorice Stout is back! A beautifully bitter dark chocolate liquorice stout is rich and creamy, infused with Darrell Lea’s iconic Batch 37 liquorice, and a hint of natural liquorice flavour.

But wait, there’s more. Darrell Lea and Nomad are making a beer flavour that we can all agree on: introducing the NEW Rocklea Road Stout beer! Inhale the sweet scent of marshmallow before sipping the smooth, velvety chocolate flavour and taste the hint of nuttiness on the final note.

The limited-edition Darrell Lea Batch 37 Dark Chocolate Liquorice Stout and Rocklea Road Chocolate Stout mixed 8-pack will be available for purchase nationwide in select retailers and online for RRP AU$75 per 8-pack. You can also purchase mixed and single flavour 4-packs for RRP AU$45.