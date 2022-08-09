It’s happening. KFC is beginning a trial of its first ever plant-based food in Australia, Wicked Popcorn.

Taking the iconic spice of Wicked Wings and packing it into delectable popcorn-sized morsels, this mouthwatering combo of two fan-favourites is perfect for those looking to substitute their meat eats with a meat-free alternative. It is also accompanied by a brand-new Lime Ranch dipping sauce, so you’re getting spice, zest and crunch all in the one bite. And for those looking for a bigger feed, there is also the scrumptious Wicked Popcorn Bowl and Combo available!

Wicked Popcorn is hitting menus across 14 KFC restaurants in the NSW South Coast from Tuesday 9 August to Monday 5 September, and can be purchased from participating KFC restaurants and via the KFC App.

With prices starting from just $2.95 for snack-sized Wicked Popcorn & Lime Ranch sauce, this beauty is here for a good time, not a long time!

For more info, visit the KFC website.