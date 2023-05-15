If you found yourself clicking through other people’s Facebook profiles late last week, you may have unwittingly sent them a friend request.

Meaning that if you checking out your estranged cousin’s profile or your ex’s new partner’s profile… Facebook auto-sent them a friend request.

Facebook has since fixed the glitch and apologised for the ‘bug’.

“We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly,” a Meta spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

“We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The damage was done though…

FACEBOOK HAS A GLITCH WHERE EVERY PERSON I STALK AUTOMATICALLY SENDS THEM A FRIEND REQUEST WTF — soleus (@solealline) May 12, 2023

is anyone else’s facebook sending automatic friend request when they click on a profile?? it was the wrong night to go through my year book & stalk 😂😂💀 — tayla 🎀🤍 (@greatdynasty13) May 12, 2023

Apparently someone said this is a facebook glitch please tell me this isnt true!! 😭😭😭 i just stalked my crush’s whole family down to his brother’s gf. Tell me this aint so pic.twitter.com/PNWn6OuzY5 — aidababy ♡ (@bhadbubbles) May 13, 2023

How to check friend requests you’ve sent on Facebook