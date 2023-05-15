If you found yourself clicking through other people’s Facebook profiles late last week, you may have unwittingly sent them a friend request.

Meaning that if you checking out your estranged cousin’s profile or your ex’s new partner’s profile… Facebook auto-sent them a friend request.

Facebook has since fixed the glitch and apologised for the ‘bug’.

“We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly,” a Meta spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

“We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The damage was done though…

How to check friend requests you’ve sent on Facebook

  • Click ‘Friends’ on the left-hand sidebar panel on your homepage
  • Click ‘Friend requests’
  • Click ‘view sent requests’
facebook glitch