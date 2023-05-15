If you found yourself clicking through other people’s Facebook profiles late last week, you may have unwittingly sent them a friend request.
Meaning that if you checking out your estranged cousin’s profile or your ex’s new partner’s profile… Facebook auto-sent them a friend request.
Facebook has since fixed the glitch and apologised for the ‘bug’.
“We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly,” a Meta spokesperson told The Daily Beast.
“We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The damage was done though…
FACEBOOK HAS A GLITCH WHERE EVERY PERSON I STALK AUTOMATICALLY SENDS THEM A FRIEND REQUEST WTF
— soleus (@solealline) May 12, 2023
is anyone else’s facebook sending automatic friend request when they click on a profile?? it was the wrong night to go through my year book & stalk 😂😂💀
— tayla 🎀🤍 (@greatdynasty13) May 12, 2023
Apparently someone said this is a facebook glitch please tell me this isnt true!! 😭😭😭 i just stalked my crush’s whole family down to his brother’s gf. Tell me this aint so pic.twitter.com/PNWn6OuzY5
— aidababy ♡ (@bhadbubbles) May 13, 2023
Fb is legit adding randoms if you click on their profile.
Got a screen record here.@facebook wtf?!#Facebook #glitch #facebookadd pic.twitter.com/S7lxPhQU6F
— Bavid Mcjavid (@bavidmcjavid) May 12, 2023
How to check friend requests you’ve sent on Facebook
- Click ‘Friends’ on the left-hand sidebar panel on your homepage
- Click ‘Friend requests’
- Click ‘view sent requests’