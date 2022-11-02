It’s every worker’s dream: getting paid for more hours than you actually work.

And for Australian workers of Unilever ANZ, it’s about to become a reality.

The maker of Dove, Rexona, Continental and Streets products announced on Wednesday that from November 14, its workers would trial a four-day working week. It follows a successful 18-month trial in New Zealand.

Unilever ANZ chief executive Nicky Sparshott said staff would retain 100% of their salaries while working 80% of the time. But the business still expects its targets to be met.

“We are only asking our team members to find 20 per cent of the hidden capacity that sits in any business and slows us down,” Ms Sparshott told AAP.

“It is about removing no value-added costs, projects or processes and think differently about what meetings we participate in or how we can better communicate and collaborate.”

Under the 12-month Australian trial, staff won’t be expected to fit into a one-size-fits-all approach.

They will be able to choose the day they don’t work or spread the hours off across a number of days.

Workers will also be able to split their four days between home and the office.

