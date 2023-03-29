This is very important news: some animals actually laugh!

Primatologist and UCLA anthropology graduate student Sasha Winkler and UCLA professor of communication Greg Bryant have conducted what is, arguably, the most important research of modern science – finding out which animals giggle when they’re tickled. Yes, this isn’t like exactly what they were studying or whatever, but it’s something they found out!

They discovered 65 species who make “play vocalisations” aka 65 animals that laugh. Check out some adorable examples below!

