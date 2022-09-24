Corgi’s in Canberra have come together to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It follows multiple reports Corgi’s have been ‘acting differently’ since the passing of the Queen.

Last week, the Canberra Corgi Group gathered at Yarralumla Dog Park. Around 30 of the short-legged dogs spent an hour playing fetch, and making new furry friends.

A short history of the Queen and her Corgis

The Queen left behind her two corgis, Muick and Sandy. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York have been named as their new carers. Muick and Sandy were last seen at Her Majesty’s Funeral Service, they made an appearance at Windsor Castle quadrangle during her funeral on Monday.

The Queen’s corgis were her constant companions since she was a child. It started in 1933, when King George VI, her father, brought her a Pembroke Welsh Corgi that was named Dookie.

Her Majesty’s second corgi was named Susan. The dogs became a part of the Queen’s persona when they began going with her to public appearances.

It’s believed the corgis slept in their own room at Buckingham Palace.

