Corgis and their owners have descended in droves onto Buckingham Palace and other Royal estates for a Corgi Parade.

Corgi owners descended on Buckingham Palace to honour the late Queen a month after her death. Owners took part in a parade to commemorate the former monarch's lifelong devotion to the breed. pic.twitter.com/N1XyWngxhA — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) October 9, 2022

The Queen left behind her two corgis, Muick and Sandy. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York were named as their new carers with the pair last seen at Her Majesty’s Funeral Service.

The Queen’s corgis were her constant companions since she was a child. It started in 1933, when King George VI, her father, gave her a Pembroke Welsh Corgi that was named Dookie.

Corgi parade in front of Buckingham as a last tribute to HM The Queen 🐶 👸🏻💂🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/h55sT1hAts — Adrien S (@AdrienSF19) October 9, 2022

Her Majesty’s second corgi was named Susan. The dogs became a part of the Queen’s persona when they began going with her to public appearances.

It’s believed the corgis slept in their own room at Buckingham Palace.