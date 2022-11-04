It’s almost Advent Calendar season, and let’s face it – why should humans get everything?

Fancy Feast is giving away its very first limited-edition Advent Calendar for cats in Australia to help cat lovers ensure their feline friends don’t miss out on the anticipation and excitement of the festive season.

The limited-edition Advent Calendar is the ultimate expression of love for your feline friend, filled with a delicious assortment of Fancy Feast favourites to transform mealtimes into an unforgettable experience.

To get your hands on a Fancy Feast Advent Calendar for your furry friend, all you’ve got to do is head to Fancy Feast’s Instagram page (click here!) and leave a comment about how you go the extra mile to express your love to your favourite feline this festive season alongside the hashtags #fancyfeastau #fancyfeastxmas and #loveisinthedetails.

Meow-y Christmas, felines!

