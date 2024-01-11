Bejay, also known as Aussie Thrifter, has gained quite an online following for his skill in seeking out and flipping secondhand collectable products on eBay. He generously shares his secrets on TikTok, revealing what he looks for in these hidden treasures.

During a recent garage sale adventure, Bejay stumbled upon a true gem: seasons three, four, and five of the beloved 90s Australian television comedy series, Full Frontal. It didn’t take long for these rare DVDs to find new homes on eBay, selling within a week!

In the video posted to his TikTok, Bejay couldn’t contain his excitement, exclaiming, “The people at this garage sale had no idea about the value of this rare DVD, and I’m about to make a lot of money!” He went on to declare, “This is one of the rarest DVDs in existence, and if you can find all five series, you’ve hit the jackpot.”

But that’s not all. Bejay managed to snag these DVDs for an unbelievable price of just $1 each, along with other “rare” treasures like Mother & Son and Fantastic Voyage.

His flipping adventures know no bounds, as he’s even dabbled in selling DVDs, toys, mugs, shoes, board games, playing cards, landline telephones, and yes, even Bibles, all for a higher price!

His TikTok video showcasing this incredible find caught the attention of thousands, with some expressing sympathy for the original DVD owners. “The poor sellers, they were probably struggling,” one empathetic viewer commented.

Curiosity piqued, another asked Bejay, “How do you find out about local garage sales?” To which he calmly replied, “I read the paper.”

Bejay’s journey into the world of flipping began last year when he started sharing his adventures on social media. Since then, he has amassed over 10,000 TikTok followers under the username Aussie Thrifter.

This recent discovery is not his first stroke of luck. In a mind-blowing revelation, Bejay scored a bundle of Nintendo Wii U games at his local St Vincent de Paul op shop for a mere $2.

In an excited TikTok video, he proudly displayed his find, exclaiming, “Today I had one of the most insane finds, you’re not going to believe it. I hit up the DVD section like usual, but today, look what was sitting there!” With a sense of triumph, he picked up the games, revealing, “Paper Mario alone is a $80-$90 game, and the others are worth just over $100. That’s $200 worth of value from a $2 purchase.”

True to his style, Bejay wasted no time in listing these items online. Within a week, he successfully sold the Paper Mario Colour Splash game for $90 and eagerly awaits the potential sales of the remaining games.