While they’re still working out the domestic cut-off dates, Australia Post have revealed the international dates you need to get cards and pressies sent so they’ll arrive in time for Christmas.

If you’re planning to send cards and gifts via economy air, you’ll need to get everything in the post by November 14.

Those using International Standard and Express have a bit more time.

“If posting with International Express, some popular destinations like the USA, the UK, New Zealand and Canada should be sent by 9 December,” Australia Post said in a statement.

“Recommended last sending dates for posting within Australia will be released in the coming weeks.”

Specific dates for specific international destinations (there’s like 180 of them) can be found here.

They also warned that factors out of their control, including custom delays and overseas postal disruptions, could delay packages.