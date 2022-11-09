As they say, ALDI is “good different” and this year they’ve really changed the bon bon game!

ALDI’s 6-pack of Christmas Gin Crackers are back on shelves this year for $39.99. Pop a bon bon then pop a 50mL bottle of gin.

On top of the Gin filled bon bons, ALDI’s also bringing back their Swarovski Hidden Secrets bon bons! Each cracker features a sparkly piece of jewellery including earrings, necklaces, tie and money clips – for just $19.99!

They luxurious crackers will be on sale at ALDI from November 16 as part of their Special Buys selection. Pre-warning, the gin crackers are in select NSW, Vic, ACT and WA stores only.